    Vipers execute cold weather convoy [Image 5 of 6]

    Vipers execute cold weather convoy

    LATVIA

    02.19.2022

    Photo by Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A U.S Army Soldier from the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade directs the arrival of a convoy from Ansbach, Germany, to Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia, Feb. 19, 2022. The convoy is part of a scheduled training exercise to validate their ability to perform long-range convoy operations in cold weather conditions. The 12 CAB trains and remains a consistent combat-credible U.S. Army aviation force in support of allies and partners and the stability and security of Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand)

