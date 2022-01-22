Imagery of Ford Island community sign for stock uses. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chris Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 00:11
|Photo ID:
|7064943
|VIRIN:
|220122-N-FD567-1009
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Ford Island Community Sign, by SN Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ford Island (Zone A2) Testing Results Submitted to Hawaii Department of Health
LEAVE A COMMENT