    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ford Island Community Sign

    Ford Island Community Sign

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Seaman Chris Thomas 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Imagery of Ford Island community sign for stock uses. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chris Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 00:11
    Photo ID: 7064943
    VIRIN: 220122-N-FD567-1009
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ford Island Community Sign, by SN Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

