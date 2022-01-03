Health Advisory Amended for Ford Island (Zone A2), Hale Moku and Hokulani (Zone D1)

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) amended the health advisory for Ford Island (Zone A2), and Hale Moku and Hokulani (Zone D1) today, signifying water in these zones is safe to drink. The DOH amendments for Zones A2 and D1 are located at: https://health.hawaii.gov/news/newsroom/doh-declares-navy-drinking-water-distribution-system-zones-a2-d1-manana-housing-safe/.



These zones are the third and fourth of the 19 affected zones on the Navy Water System to have the health advisory amended.



“Through the tremendous efforts of hundreds of Navy personnel, along with DOH, Environmental Protection Agency, and our fellow military service partners, the Navy has officially restored safe drinking water to two additional zones, making a total of four out of 19 zones with amended health advisories,” said Vice Adm. Yancy Lindsey, commander, Navy Installations Command. “This week, the Interagency Drinking Water System Team expects to deliver more water sampling packages to DOH for review and approval.”



Ford Island provides housing for all branches of the military with predominantly Navy residents. Ford Island Child Development Center (CDC) is also located in Zone A2.



Hale Moku and Hokulani communities provide housing for all branches of the military with predominantly Navy residents. Pearl Harbor Kai Elementary School, Center Drive CDC, and Kids Cove 24/7 CDC are also located in Zone D1.



With the amendment of the health advisory, the housing office will email a letter to residents from the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) commanding officer stating their water is safe to drink. Once residents are notified, those who are occupying temporary alternate lodging are expected to re-occupy their residence within two days.



To support residents and ensure any future water issues are immediately addressed, the Navy has established rapid response teams who are available to respond to calls 24 hours a day. The teams can be reached by calling the JBPHH Emergency Operations Center at any of the following phone numbers:



· (808) 449-1979

· (808) 448-3262

· (808) 448-2557

· (808) 448-2570

· (808) 448-2583



For more information, residents can refer to the Resident Resource Guide. Additional resources, Temporary Lodging Allowance (TLA) claim information, updates on water recovery efforts and news are available at: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.



The Army’s Task Force Ohana Family Assistance Center at the Aliamanu Military Reservation Community Center will provide support for Army residents returning home in any housing area. The services at the community center will include finance, Army Emergency Relief, Exceptional Family Member Program, and more. For any questions, contact the Task Force Ohana hotline at (808) 620-7938 or (808) 620-7951.



Zone-by-zone status and detailed testing information are available at: https://jbphh-safewaters.org.

