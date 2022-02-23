Ford Island (Zone A2) Testing Results Submitted to Hawaii Department of Health

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The U.S. Navy, in coordination with the Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST), which is composed of representatives from the Navy, Army, Hawaii Department of Health (DOH), and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, have completed their review and validated distribution system and home/non-residential building testing results for Ford Island (Zone A2). Per the IDWST’s approved process, those results were submitted to DOH for final review Feb. 23. The Navy is standing by to support DOH validation of these results and looks forward to returning families to their homes as expeditiously as possible.



Validated testing results for Zone A2 will also be posted on the IDWST Flushing and Sampling Data website within the next few days.



Ford Island provides housing for all branches of the military with predominantly Navy residents. Ford Island Child Development Center is also located in Zone A2.



DOH’s final review should take approximately seven days in accordance with the IDWST’s approved Drinking Water Sampling Plan, Addendum 2. Once DOH determines the Navy’s drinking water is safe to drink, it will amend the health advisory for Zone A2.



The housing office will email a letter to residents from the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) commanding officer stating their water is safe to drink. Once the health advisory is amended and Zone A2 residents are notified, those who are occupying temporary alternate lodging are expected to re-occupy their residence within two days.



To support residents and ensure any future water issues are immediately addressed, the Navy has established rapid response teams who are available to respond to calls 24 hours a day. The teams can be reached by calling the JBPHH Emergency Operations Center at any of the following phone numbers:

· (808) 449-1979

· (808) 448-3262

· (808) 448-2557

· (808) 448-2570

· (808) 448-2583



For more information, residents can refer to the Resident Resource Guide. Additional resources, Temporary Lodging Allowance (TLA) claim information, updates on water recovery efforts and news are available at: www.cpf.navy.mil/JBPHH-Water-Updates/.



The Army’s Task Force Ohana Family Assistance Center at the Aliamanu Military Reservation Community Center will provide support for Army residents returning home in any housing area. The services at the community center will include finance, Army Emergency Relief, Exceptional Family Member Program, and more. For any questions, contact the Task Force Ohana hotline at (808) 620-7938 or (808) 620-7951.

