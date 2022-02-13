3/3 Conducts MTX 2-22: Service Members Conduct Hypothermia Training

U.S. Navy Sailors with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, apply warming layers after conducting hypothermia training at Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Feb. 13, 2022. The hypothermia training exposed service members to extreme cold and tested their physical and cognitive abilities as their core temperature decreased. The various results received from each service member provided the necessary knowledge to identify and treat cold weather related injuries. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick King)

