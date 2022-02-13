Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3/3 Conducts MTX 2-22: Service Members Conduct Hypothermia Training [Image 4 of 6]

    3/3 Conducts MTX 2-22: Service Members Conduct Hypothermia Training

    MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Patrick King 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Navy Sailor Petty Officer 3rd Class Clai Hill, Dunham, North Carolina native, and religious program specialist with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, swears the oath of reenlistment while conducting hypothermia training at Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Feb. 13, 2022. The hypothermia training exposed service members to extreme cold and tested their physical and cognitive abilities as their core temperature decreased. The various results received from each service member provided the necessary knowledge to identify and treat cold weather related injuries. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick King)

