Jill Biden, Ed.D., First Lady of the United States meets Ron Nirenberg, mayor, San Antonio, Texas, and his wife Erika Prosper, director of customer insights for H-E-B while U.S. Staff Sgt Blake Ebeling stands guard at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022. Biden came to the area to gain a better understanding of what military families face who have children with disabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 02.23.2022 16:10 Photo ID: 7064464 VIRIN: 220223-F-FV908-052 Resolution: 5440x3626 Size: 5.75 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-KELLY FIELD, TX, US Web Views: 39 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jill Biden visit to JBSA 23 Feb 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.