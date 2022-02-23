Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jill Biden visit to JBSA 23 Feb 2022 [Image 1 of 3]

    Jill Biden visit to JBSA 23 Feb 2022

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-KELLY FIELD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Jill Biden, Ed.D., First Lady of the United States arrives at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022. Biden came to the area to gain a better understanding of what military families face who have children with disabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 16:10
    Photo ID: 7064463
    VIRIN: 220223-F-FV908-035
    Resolution: 7197x4797
    Size: 9.37 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-KELLY FIELD, TX, US
    Web Views: 25
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jill Biden visit to JBSA 23 Feb 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Jill Biden visit to JBSA 23 Feb 2022
    Jill Biden visit to JBSA 23 Feb 2022
    Jill Biden visit to JBSA 23 Feb 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AETC
    JBSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT