Jill Biden visit to JBSA 23 Feb 2022

Jill Biden, Ed.D., First Lady of the United States arrives at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022. Biden came to the area to gain a better understanding of what military families face who have children with disabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

