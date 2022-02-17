Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Chief of the National Guard Biathlon [Image 2 of 15]

    2022 Chief of the National Guard Biathlon

    MN, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Anthony Housey 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Vice Chief of the National Guard Bureau Lt. Gen. Marc Sasseville and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the National Guard, Command Chief Master Sergeant Tony Whitehead, present medals to the winners of the men’s novice class - Sprint Race following the 2022 Chief of the National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championships on Camp Ripley Feb. 13-18, 2022. This year’s winners include: First Place – Jordan Theisen of South Dakota. Second Place – Cameron Nielsen of Vermont and Third Place – Hunter Zapko of Minnesota.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 15:06
    Photo ID: 7064286
    VIRIN: 220217-Z-KL308-4643
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: MN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Chief of the National Guard Biathlon [Image 15 of 15], by Anthony Housey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2022 Chief of the National Guard Biathlon
    2022 Chief of the National Guard Biathlon
    2022 Chief of the National Guard Biathlon
    2022 Chief of the National Guard Biathlon
    2022 Chief of the National Guard Biathlon
    2022 Chief of the National Guard Biathlon
    2022 Chief of the National Guard Biathlon
    2022 Chief of the National Guard Biathlon
    2022 Chief of the National Guard Biathlon
    2022 Chief of the National Guard Biathlon
    2022 Chief of the National Guard Biathlon
    2022 Chief of the National Guard Biathlon
    2022 Chief of the National Guard Biathlon
    2022 Chief of the National Guard Biathlon
    2022 Chief of the National Guard Biathlon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vermont National Guard
    Biathlon
    Camp Ripley
    Minnesota National Guard
    South Dakota National Guard.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT