2022 Chief of the National Guard Biathlon

Vice Chief of the National Guard Bureau Lt. Gen. Marc Sasseville and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the National Guard, Command Chief Master Sergeant Tony Whitehead, present medals to the winners of the women’s master class - Pursuit Race following the 2022 Chief of the National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championships on Camp Ripley Feb. 13-18, 2022. This year’s winners include: First Place – Erin Graham of Vermont, Second Place – Tracy Dooley of Alaska and Third Place – Lizl Lefevre of Colorado.

