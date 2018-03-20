Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No Snow Days [Image 4 of 4]

    No Snow Days

    GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2018

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Doskey 

    120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from120th Maintenance Group preform engine maintenance on C-130 Hercules at the Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Montana, Feb. 22, 2022. The 120th MXG maintains mission readiness with ready airmen and ready aircraft in all types of weather. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Devin Doskey)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2018
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 13:18
    Photo ID: 7064020
    VIRIN: 220222-Z-WT312-1023
    Resolution: 5678x3497
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No Snow Days [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Devin Doskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    120AW MTANG 120th Airlift Wing Montana Air National Guard C130H

