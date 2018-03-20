No Snow Days

Airmen from120th Maintenance Group preform engine maintenance on C-130 Hercules at the Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Montana, Feb. 22, 2022. The 120th MXG maintains mission readiness with ready airmen and ready aircraft in all types of weather. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Devin Doskey)
