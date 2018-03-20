Airmen from120th Maintenance Group preform engine maintenance on C-130 Hercules at the Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Montana, Feb. 22, 2022. The 120th MXG maintains mission readiness with ready airmen and ready aircraft in all types of weather. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Devin Doskey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2018 Date Posted: 02.23.2022 13:18 Photo ID: 7064020 VIRIN: 220222-Z-WT312-1023 Resolution: 5678x3497 Size: 1.73 MB Location: GREAT FALLS, MT, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, No Snow Days [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Devin Doskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.