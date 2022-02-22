No Snow Days

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Master Sgt. Jonathan Hart, 120th Maintenance Group operates a de-icing boom to prepare a C-130 Hercules for flight at the Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Montana, Feb. 22, 2022. The 120th MXG maintains mission readiness with ready airmen and ready aircraft in all types of weather. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Devin Doskey)

Date Taken: 02.22.2022
Location: GREAT FALLS, MT, US
by TSgt Devin Doskey