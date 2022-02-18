Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWR Event [Image 5 of 5]

    MWR Event

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dale Cornelison 

    Naval Support Activity Philadelphia

    220218-N-MU154-0001 PHILADELPHIA (Mar, 18, 2022)
    Morale Wellfare and Recreation employee's participate in an event called MWR's Winter Olympics onboard Naval Support Activity Philadelphia. NSA Philadelphia’s mission is to provide an operationally ready, secure shore infrastructure committed to the quality of life to military members, civilian staffs and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dale D. Cornelison/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 08:52
    Photo ID: 7063609
    VIRIN: 220218-N-MU154-0005
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.38 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWR Event [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Dale Cornelison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    MWR
    Olympics
    Recreatrion

