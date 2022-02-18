220218-N-MU154-0001 PHILADELPHIA (Mar, 18, 2022)

Morale Wellfare and Recreation employee's participate in an event called MWR's Winter Olympics onboard Naval Support Activity Philadelphia. NSA Philadelphia’s mission is to provide an operationally ready, secure shore infrastructure committed to the quality of life to military members, civilian staffs and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dale D. Cornelison/Released)

