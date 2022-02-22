100th OSS prepare and test flight equipment

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Burdi, 100th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment craftsman, and Airman Reid Stiltner, 100th OSS AFE apprentice, fix a gas mask valve at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 22, 2022. The Airmen at AFE made upgrades to the current gas masks they have to prevent fog from building up during flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

