    100th OSS prepare and test flight equipment [Image 1 of 4]

    100th OSS prepare and test flight equipment

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A V2 gas mask is prepped for pilots by Airmen assigned to the 100th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment shop at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 22, 2022. The Airmen at AFE inserted a new valve to prevent fog from building up during flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

    This work, 100th OSS prepare and test flight equipment [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    UK
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100 ARW

