A V2 gas mask is prepped for pilots by Airmen assigned to the 100th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment shop at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 22, 2022. The Airmen at AFE inserted a new valve to prevent fog from building up during flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 02.23.2022 05:59 Photo ID: 7063497 VIRIN: 220222-F-AB266-0119 Resolution: 6238x4456 Size: 2.49 MB Location: ENG, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th OSS prepare and test flight equipment [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.