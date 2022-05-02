5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Deploys to Romania

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, command sergeant major of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, addresses Soldiers from the 5-4 Air Defense Artillery Battalion prior to a convoy from Ansbach to Vilseck, Germany, Feb. 7, 2022. Alongside our NATO Allies and partners, U.S. Army Europe and Africa demonstrates the readiness, capacity and resolve to deter and, if necessary, defeat aggression. We remain resolute and transparent in our goal of deterring conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terrance D. Rhodes)

