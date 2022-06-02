5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Deploys to Romania

U.S. Army AN/TWQ-1 M1097 Avenger Air Defense Systems from the 5-4 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, convoy from Ansbach to Vilseck, Germany, Feb. 7, 2022. The deployment of these forces is evidence of the strong commitment to our NATO Allies and to a whole, free and peaceful Europe. We are ready and postured and well prepared to integrate with our host nations, Allies and partners to respond to aggression if needed. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terrance D. Rhodes)

