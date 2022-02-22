USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2022) Operations Specialist 1st Class Charles Powell, a native of Fort Worth, Texas, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), fires an M9 service pistol aboard Essex during a small arms gun shoot, Feb. 22, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 02.23.2022 03:05 Photo ID: 7063418 VIRIN: 220222-N-ZW128-1292 Resolution: 5275x2967 Size: 1.06 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN