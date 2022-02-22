USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2022) Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) unload a RIM-162D-class missile from a NATO Sea Sparrow Surface Missile System missile launcher aboard Essex, Feb. 22, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)

