JGSDF and U.S. Navy Conduct V-22 logistical operations

V-22 Ospreys destined for Japan Ground Self-Defense Force units arrive at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS), Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 22, 2022. This was the third offload of future JGSDF Ospreys at MCAS Iwakuni. The air station’s advanced capabilities and deep-water port allow for aircraft to arrive via ship before receiving functional checks and flying to their destination. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Calah Thompson)

