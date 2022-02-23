Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JGSDF and U.S. Navy Conduct V-22 logistical operations [Image 2 of 5]

    JGSDF and U.S. Navy Conduct V-22 logistical operations

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Calah Thompson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    V-22 Ospreys destined for Japan Ground Self-Defense Force units arrive at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS), Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 22, 2022. This was the third offload of future JGSDF Ospreys at MCAS Iwakuni. The air station’s advanced capabilities and deep-water port allow for aircraft to arrive via ship before receiving functional checks and flying to their destination. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Calah Thompson)

    This work, JGSDF and U.S. Navy Conduct V-22 logistical operations [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

