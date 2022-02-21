Gen. Berger, Sgt. Maj. Black visit the Republic of Korea

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger, the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, and Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, the 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, speak with Mr. Chris Del Corso, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim, and Dr. Anneliese Reinemeyer, Minister Counselor for Public Diplomacy, during a visit to Seoul, Republic of Korea, Feb. 21, 2022. During the visit they met with Marines and leaders across Korea to discuss partnerships and readiness across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ash McLaughlin)

