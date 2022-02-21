Gen. Berger, Sgt. Maj. Black visit the Republic of Korea

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger, the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, speaks with Mr. Chris Del Corso, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim, during a visit to Seoul, Republic of Korea, Feb. 21, 2022. During the visit the commandant and sergeant major of the Marine Corps met with Marines and leaders across Korea to discuss partnerships and readiness across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ash McLaughlin)

Date Taken: 02.21.2022
Location: SEOUL, 41, KR