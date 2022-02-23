Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMV-22B Osprey transfers passengers at CFAS

    CMV-22B Osprey transfers passengers at CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    A CMV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft assigned to the "Titans" of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, prepares to land at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) while conducting passenger and cargo transfer operations. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 01:33
    Photo ID: 7063362
    VIRIN: 220223-N-HI376-1054
    Resolution: 3594x2396
    Size: 1006.32 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMV-22B Osprey transfers passengers at CFAS [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osprey
    Tiltrotor aircraft
    PAX transfer
    CMV-22B

