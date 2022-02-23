CMV-22B Osprey transfers passengers at CFAS

A CMV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft assigned to the "Titans" of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, prepares to take off from Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) while conducting passenger and cargo transfer operations. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

