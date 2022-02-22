Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Regional Support Center Hawaii Assists Residents [Image 3 of 4]

    Regional Support Center Hawaii Assists Residents

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Seaman Chris Thomas 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    HONOLULU (Feb. 22, 2022) - Sailors temporarily assigned to Region Support Center, Hawaii, assists Service members and their families with Temporary Lodging Assistance (TLA). U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 21:56
    Photo ID: 7063278
    VIRIN: 220222-N-FD567-1007
    Resolution: 3502x2473
    Size: 5.47 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Regional Support Center Hawaii Assists Residents [Image 4 of 4], by SN Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Regional Support Center Hawaii Assists Residents
    Regional Support Center Hawaii Assists Residents
    Regional Support Center Hawaii Assists Residents
    Regional Support Center Hawaii Assists Residents

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT