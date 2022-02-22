Regional Support Center Hawaii Assists Residents

HONOLULU (Feb. 22, 2022) - Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Chrishera Smith, assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 24, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, checks in a resident for temporary lodging assistance. U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

