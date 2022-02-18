A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a 10-foot vessel, Feb. 18, 2022, approximately 50 miles south of Key West, Florida. Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell’s crew repatriated 28 people to Cuba following three interdictions of undocumented migrants off the coasts of Key West and Long Key due to safety of life at sea concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 19:27 Photo ID: 7063161 VIRIN: 220218-G-G0107-1001 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 1.28 MB Location: KEY WEST, FL, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard repatriates 28 Cubans to Cuba [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.