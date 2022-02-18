Coast Guard repatriates 28 Cubans to Cuba

Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell’s crew interdicts a 10-foot vessel, Feb. 18, 2022, approximately 50 miles south of Key West, Florida. Margaret Norvell’s crew repatriated 28 people to Cuba following three interdictions of undocumented migrants off the coasts of Key West and Long Key due to safety of life at sea concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

