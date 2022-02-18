Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 28 Cubans to Cuba

    Coast Guard repatriates 28 Cubans to Cuba

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell’s crew interdicts a 10-foot vessel, Feb. 18, 2022, approximately 50 miles south of Key West, Florida. Margaret Norvell’s crew repatriated 28 people to Cuba following three interdictions of undocumented migrants off the coasts of Key West and Long Key due to safety of life at sea concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Coast Guard
    Key West
    Repat
    Safety of life at sea concerns

