CLB-11, 11th MEU Marines conduct water purification with a LWPS aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 11, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gilbert Ledesma, a native of Dallas, TX and water purification specialist assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conducts an operations check on a Light Weight Purification System aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Feb. 11, 2022. The 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

