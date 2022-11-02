Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLB-11, 11th MEU Marines conduct water purification with a LWPS aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 4 of 8]

    CLB-11, 11th MEU Marines conduct water purification with a LWPS aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

    USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 11, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gilbert Ledesma, a native of Dallas, TX and water purification specialist assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares to start a Light Weight Purification System aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Feb. 11, 2022. The 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 18:44
    Photo ID: 7063085
    VIRIN: 220211-M-ET529-1032
    Resolution: 5413x3609
    Size: 787.33 KB
    Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-11, 11th MEU Marines conduct water purification with a LWPS aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Philippine Sea
    C7F
    CLB-11
    LWPS
    USINDOPACOM

