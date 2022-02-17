Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Meets With Navy Marine Corps Relief Society

220217-N-DB801-0331

MAYPORT, Fla. – (Feb. 17, 2022) – Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, third from left, speaks with retired Rear Adm. Dawn Cutler, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer at Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS), left, and local leadership at a meeting on Naval Base Mayport, Feb. 17, 2022. The NMCRS is a non-profit organization that provides financial and educational assistance to active duty Marines and Sailors and their families. The organization provides loans, COVID-19 assistance, visiting nurses, emergency travel and disaster relief. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Steven Khor/Released)

