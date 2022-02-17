Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Meets With Navy Marine Corps Relief Society [Image 3 of 5]

    Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Meets With Navy Marine Corps Relief Society

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220217-N-DB801-0320
    MAYPORT, Fla. – (Feb. 17, 2022) – Retired Rear Adm. Dawn Cutler, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer at Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS), fourth from left, speaks at a meeting with local leadership on Naval Station Mayport, Feb. 17, 2022. The NMCRS is a non-profit organization that provides financial and educational assistance to active duty Marines and Sailors and their families. The organization provides loans, COVID-19 assistance, visiting nurses, emergency travel and disaster relief. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Steven Khor/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 17:34
    Photo ID: 7063028
    VIRIN: 220217-N-DB801-0320
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Meets With Navy Marine Corps Relief Society [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Marine Corps Relief Society
    Dawn Cutler
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    Navy Partnerships
    Rear Adm Jim Aiken

