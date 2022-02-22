I Am Team BAMC

Tremaine LaCott is a material expeditor at Brooke Army Medical Center. He is responsible for acquiring, reviewing and reporting supply issues for more than 1,200 critical line items valued at $285,000. His diligence and knowledge of supplies and the system ensure that the Department of Emergency Medicine is never compromised. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

