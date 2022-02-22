Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I Am Team BAMC [Image 2 of 2]

    I Am Team BAMC

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Tremaine LaCott is a material expeditor at Brooke Army Medical Center. He is responsible for acquiring, reviewing and reporting supply issues for more than 1,200 critical line items valued at $285,000. His diligence and knowledge of supplies and the system ensure that the Department of Emergency Medicine is never compromised. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 13:02
    Photo ID: 7062534
    VIRIN: 220222-A-HZ730-1013
    Resolution: 6140x4912
    Size: 6.46 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Hometown: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Am Team BAMC [Image 2 of 2], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    I Am Team BAMC
    I Am Team BAMC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT