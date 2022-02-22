I Am Team BAMC

Tremaine LaCott, material expeditor, checks inventory at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022. Lacott is responsible for acquiring, reviewing and reporting supply issues for more than 1,200 critical line items valued at $285,000 for the Department of Emergency Medicine. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)
