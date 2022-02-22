Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am Team BAMC

    I Am Team BAMC

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Tremaine LaCott, material expeditor, checks inventory at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022. Lacott is responsible for acquiring, reviewing and reporting supply issues for more than 1,200 critical line items valued at $285,000 for the Department of Emergency Medicine. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 13:02
    Photo ID: 7062533
    VIRIN: 220222-A-HZ730-1006
    Resolution: 5902x4722
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Hometown: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Am Team BAMC [Image 2 of 2], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I Am Team BAMC
    I Am Team BAMC

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

