Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stuckey is EADS outstanding airman [Image 4 of 6]

    Stuckey is EADS outstanding airman

    ROME, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Timothy Jones 

    Eastern Air Defense Sector

    Senior Airman Logan Stuckey of the 224th Support Squadron was recently named EADS Outstanding Airman for 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 11:43
    Photo ID: 7062395
    VIRIN: 220210-F-VR983-005
    Resolution: 750x938
    Size: 193.34 KB
    Location: ROME, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stuckey is EADS outstanding airman [Image 6 of 6], by Timothy Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Capt. Justin Bush EADS Outstanding Company Grade Officer
    Master Sgt Robert Aikins is EADS Outstanding Senior NCO
    Deckard is EADS Outstanding NCO for 2021
    Stuckey is EADS outstanding airman
    Streeter is DSG Airman of the Year at EADS
    LaClair is EADS Honor Guard Member of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stuckey is Airman of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT