Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LaClair is EADS Honor Guard Member of the Year [Image 6 of 6]

    LaClair is EADS Honor Guard Member of the Year

    ROME, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Timothy Jones 

    Eastern Air Defense Sector

    Tech. Sgt. Ryan LaClair of the 224th Air Defense Squadron was recently named EADS Outstanding Honor Guard member for 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 11:43
    Photo ID: 7062397
    VIRIN: 220210-F-VR983-010
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: ROME, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LaClair is EADS Honor Guard Member of the Year [Image 6 of 6], by Timothy Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Capt. Justin Bush EADS Outstanding Company Grade Officer
    Master Sgt Robert Aikins is EADS Outstanding Senior NCO
    Deckard is EADS Outstanding NCO for 2021
    Stuckey is EADS outstanding airman
    Streeter is DSG Airman of the Year at EADS
    LaClair is EADS Honor Guard Member of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LaClair is Outstanding Honor Guard member

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT