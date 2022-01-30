Petty Officer 2nd Class Constance Jennings, a culinary specialist aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder, prepares to release a sea turtle into the Gulf Stream off the coast of North Carolina, Jan. 30, 2022. The Richard Snyder crew partnered with personnel from various aquariums throughout North Carolina in a sea turtle relocation program for approximately 50 sea turtles. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 11:28
|Photo ID:
|7062384
|VIRIN:
|220130-G-G0105-002
|Resolution:
|2976x1984
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder crew assists in sea turtle relocation for North Carolina aquariums [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
