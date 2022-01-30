Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder crew assists in sea turtle relocation for North Carolina aquariums

Petty Officer 2nd Class Constance Jennings, a culinary specialist aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder, prepares to release a sea turtle into the Gulf Stream off the coast of North Carolina, Jan. 30, 2022. The Richard Snyder crew partnered with personnel from various aquariums throughout North Carolina in a sea turtle relocation program for approximately 50 sea turtles. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Released)

