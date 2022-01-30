Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder crew assists in sea turtle relocation for North Carolina aquariums [Image 1 of 2]

    NC, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Darrell Edge, a machinery technician aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder, prepares to release a sea turtle into the Gulf Stream off the coast of North Carolina, Jan. 30, 2022. The Richard Snyder crew partnered with personnel from various aquariums throughout North Carolina in a sea turtle relocation program for approximately 50 sea turtles. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Released)

    VIRIN: 220130-G-G0105-001
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder crew assists in sea turtle relocation for North Carolina aquariums [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    North Carolina
    sea turtle
    Coast Guard

