A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon is refueled by a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during a U.S. Navy Air Operations in Maritime Surface Warfare exercise in the Gulf of Oman, Feb. 16, 2022. The AOMSW exercise validates joint-force capabilities by practicing integration of Air and Naval forces in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 11:47 Photo ID: 7062332 VIRIN: 220216-F-VS255-0012 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.62 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 908th EARS KC-10 Extender supports US Navy exercise [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.