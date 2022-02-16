Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th EARS KC-10 Extender supports US Navy exercise [Image 1 of 4]

    908th EARS KC-10 Extender supports US Navy exercise

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet flies during refueling operations by a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during a U.S. Navy Air Operations in Maritime Surface Warfare exercise in the Gulf of Oman, Feb. 16, 2022. The AOMSW exercise validates joint-force capabilities by practicing integration of Air and Naval forces in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
