A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet flies during refueling operations by a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during a U.S. Navy Air Operations in Maritime Surface Warfare exercise in the Gulf of Oman, Feb. 16, 2022. The AOMSW exercise validates joint-force capabilities by practicing integration of Air and Naval forces in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)
|02.16.2022
|02.22.2022 11:47
|7062331
|220216-F-VS255-0034
|5288x3518
|2.33 MB
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|1
|0
This work, 908th EARS KC-10 Extender supports US Navy exercise [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
