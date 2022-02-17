Reilley promoted to staff sergeant

Staff Sgt. Garrett Reilley, right, was recently promoted during a ceremony at the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome. Capt. Bonnie Graziano of the 224th Air Defense Squadron (ADS) was the promoting officer. New York Air National Guard photo by Tim Jones, 224th ADG Public Affairs.

