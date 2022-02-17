Staff Sgt. Garrett Reilley, right, was recently promoted during a ceremony at the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome. Capt. Bonnie Graziano of the 224th Air Defense Squadron (ADS) was the promoting officer. New York Air National Guard photo by Tim Jones, 224th ADG Public Affairs.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 11:17
|Photo ID:
|7062308
|VIRIN:
|220217-F-VR983-005
|Resolution:
|1053x1001
|Size:
|706.46 KB
|Location:
|ROME, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reilley promoted to staff sergeant [Image 10 of 10], by Timothy Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
