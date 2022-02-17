Redner promoted to staff sergeant

Staff Sgt. David Redner, right, was recently promoted during a short ceremony at the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome. Col. Jeffrey Kerneklian, Commander, 224th Support Squadron (SPTS), was the promoting officer. New York Air National Guard photo by Tim Jones, 224th ADG Public Affairs.

Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 Location: ROME, NY, US