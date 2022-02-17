Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Redner promoted to staff sergeant [Image 8 of 10]

    Redner promoted to staff sergeant

    ROME, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Timothy Jones 

    Eastern Air Defense Sector

    Staff Sgt. David Redner, right, was recently promoted during a short ceremony at the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome. Col. Jeffrey Kerneklian, Commander, 224th Support Squadron (SPTS), was the promoting officer. New York Air National Guard photo by Tim Jones, 224th ADG Public Affairs.

