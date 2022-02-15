Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Do you have an idea? If so, join The LION Pride! [Image 4 of 4]

    Do you have an idea? If so, join The LION Pride!

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hyatt 

    363rd ISR Wing

    Step 3 of the LION Pride is to click on the icon “Click Here to Enter your Ideas!” and input your information and idea. In May 2018, the 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing introduced its “Launching Ideas and Opportunities Now” (LION) Board to solicit ideas from any Wing member to improve operations, their unit or the Air Force. After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the program is back as the Wing Commander approved the launch of “The LION Pride.” The LION Pride aims to connect idea owners to Principal Decision Makers and issue champions within the Wing to drive positive change. (Courtesy graphic)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 08:13
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Surveillance
    Innovation
    363d ISR Wing
    16th Air Force
    363d Intelligence
    and Reconnaissance Wing
    LION Board

