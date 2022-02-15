Step 2 of the LION Pride is to sign up for a Jira account. In May 2018, the Wing introduced its “Launching Ideas and Opportunities Now” (LION) Board to solicit ideas from any Wing member to improve operations, their unit or the Air Force. After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the program is back as the Wing Commander approved the launch of “The LION Pride.” The LION Pride aims to connect idea owners to Principal Decision Makers and issue champions within the Wing to drive positive change. (Courtesy graphic)
This work, Do you have an idea? If so, join The LION Pride! [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Hyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
