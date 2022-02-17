U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Harmon, a flight crew chief assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, walks around a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Feb. 15, 2022. The 379th EAMXS was at PSAB participating in Joint Air Defense Exercise 22-01, a theater-wide large-scale integrated air and missile defense exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 07:42
|Photo ID:
|7062051
|VIRIN:
|220217-F-IH072-1099
|Resolution:
|5102x3097
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 379th AEW Airmen test capabilities during JADEX 22-01 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air refueling, aircraft maintenance squadron’s maintain ACE readiness
