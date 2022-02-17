379th AEW Airmen test capabilities during JADEX 22-01

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Harmon, a flight crew chief assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, walks around a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Feb. 15, 2022. The 379th EAMXS was at PSAB participating in Joint Air Defense Exercise 22-01, a theater-wide large-scale integrated air and missile defense exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

