Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCENT Airmen test capabilities during JADEX 22-01 [Image 8 of 9]

    AFCENT Airmen test capabilities during JADEX 22-01

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tommy Hoppers, a crew chief assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, performs maintenance on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Feb. 15, 2022. The 379th EAMXS was at PSAB participating in Joint Air Defense Exercise 22-01, a theater-wide large-scale integrated air and missile defense exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 07:42
    Photo ID: 7062049
    VIRIN: 220215-F-IH072-2125
    Resolution: 6765x4182
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT Airmen test capabilities during JADEX 22-01 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    379th AEW Airmen test capabilities during JADEX 22-01
    378th AEW Airman fuels Al Udeid aircraft
    AFCENT Airmen test capabilities during JADEX 22-01
    AFCENT Airmen test capabilities during JADEX 22-01
    379th AEW Airmen test capabilities during JADEX 22-01
    AFCENT Airmen test capabilities during JADEX 22-01
    AFCENT Airmen test capabilities during JADEX 22-01
    AFCENT Airmen test capabilities during JADEX 22-01
    379th AEW Airmen test capabilities during JADEX 22-01

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    ACE

    AFCENT

    military

    Air Force

    agile combat employment

    TAGS

    ACE
    airpower
    AFCENT
    military
    Air Force
    agile combat employment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT