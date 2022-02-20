220220-N-ZA692-0134 ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (Feb. 21, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, speaks at a robotics exhibition in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Feb. 21. He announced building a fleet of 100 advanced unmanned surface vessels with regional partners by summer of 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 06:36
|Photo ID:
|7062033
|VIRIN:
|220220-N-ZA692-0134
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|ABU DHABI, AE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UMEX 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT