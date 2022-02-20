Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UMEX 2022 [Image 5 of 6]

    UMEX 2022

    ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anita Chebahtah  

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220220-N-ZA692-0134 ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (Feb. 21, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, speaks at a robotics exhibition in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Feb. 21. He announced building a fleet of 100 advanced unmanned surface vessels with regional partners by summer of 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UMEX 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Unmanned
    UAE
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet
    UMEX

