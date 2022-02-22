220222-N-ZA692-0006 ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (Feb. 22, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces,

Talks with United Kingdom Royal Air Force Air Marshal Martin (Sammy) Sampson, defence senior advisor to the Middle East and North Africa, at a robotics exhibition in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Feb. 22. At the exhibition, he announced building a fleet of 100 advanced unmanned surface vessels with regional partners by summer of 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

