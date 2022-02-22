Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UMEX 2022 [Image 1 of 6]

    UMEX 2022

    ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anita Chebahtah  

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220222-N-ZA692-0006 ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (Feb. 22, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces,
    Talks with United Kingdom Royal Air Force Air Marshal Martin (Sammy) Sampson, defence senior advisor to the Middle East and North Africa, at a robotics exhibition in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Feb. 22. At the exhibition, he announced building a fleet of 100 advanced unmanned surface vessels with regional partners by summer of 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 06:36
    Photo ID: 7062029
    VIRIN: 220222-N-ZA692-0006
    Location: ABU DHABI, AE 
    Unmanned
    UAE
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet
    UMEX

